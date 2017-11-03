Video
Injured Zac France stands for graduation
Injured rugby player Zac France has achieved his goal of standing to receive his degree from the University of Worcestershire.
Zac was left paralysed three years ago after being injured during a game and had managed a full recovery, despite being told he would never walk again.
He temporarily lost the use of his legs following an assault in Cheltenham last weekend, but managed to stand during the ceremony at Worcester Cathedral.
