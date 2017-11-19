'I'm called things that make me sick '

Video

People who faced disability hate crime as children have been speaking about their experiences.

Disabled youngsters from Gloucestershire have described being abused on the streets, in schools and online.

They were talking at a conference organised by the charity National Star and Gloucestershire Police after a BBC investigation found that reported hate crimes against disabled children had risen.

Figures from police forces across the UK show there were 450 incidents reported last year, up from 181 in 2014-15.