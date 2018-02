Video

Alex Paterson has a bionic arm.

He lost the limb in a motorbike crash nearly 40 years ago so the 58-year-old, from Gloucester, has had a rare medical procedure called Trans Muscle Reinnervation.

He says it is "mind-boggling" that he is able to control the prosthetic limb using his mind.

