Watch the UK's first knitted show garden "grow" before your very eyes!
UK's 'first knitted show garden' goes on display

A widow is hoping to raise £50,000 after creating a knitted and crocheted garden.

Clare Young from Gloucester took up knitting as a form of therapy after her husband died.

Watch this time-lapse footage of the creation, which is a tribute to him, being installed at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival.

  • 10 May 2018
