UK's 'first knitted show garden' goes on display
A widow is hoping to raise £50,000 after creating a knitted and crocheted garden.
Clare Young from Gloucester took up knitting as a form of therapy after her husband died.
Watch this time-lapse footage of the creation, which is a tribute to him, being installed at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival.
10 May 2018
