Video

The Conservatives have lost control of Southampton council to the Labour Party.

Labour gained 11 seats leaving them with 30 of the authority's 48 seats, the Tories lost 10 councillors.

It comes after the council was at the centre of industrial action over a staff pay cut imposed by the Tories who said it saved hundreds of jobs.

Tory, Royston Smith, outgoing leader of the council, said "hopefully this is just a blip".