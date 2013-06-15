Red squirrel champion nuts over MBE

Video

Some of the south's leading figures in conservation, charitable work and education have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Among them is Helen Butler who has been appointed an MBE for her work during 20 years helping to conserve red squirrels on the Isle of Wight.

Also recognised is Southampton-based web scientist, Prof Nigel Shadbolt who has been awarded a knighthood for services to science and engineering.

A British Empire Medal (BEM), re-introduced last year, which recognises people for their efforts in society has been awarded to Ringwood charity shop worker, Barbara Warren.