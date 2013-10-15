Video
Four hundred prized budgies stolen from Romsey home
More than 400 budgies, worth over £60,000, have been stolen from a breeder's home.
Thieves cut wires to security lights before breaking into the locked aviary in Romsey, Hampshire, between 22:00 BST on Sunday and 04:45 Monday.
Police said the birds were stolen in special transportation cages that belonged to 74-year-old Mick Freeborn. Only one was left behind in a cage.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft.
