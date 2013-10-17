Gosport 'jigsaw skull' boy returns home

Video

A two-year-old boy from Hampshire is coping well after a five-hour operation to cure him of a rare brain condition.

Ethan Mair from Gosport was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a condition which caused his skull to fuse so that his brain had no space to grow.

The operation at the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford involved breaking Ethan's skull and piecing it back together, which mother Ashlea said was like a "jigsaw puzzle".