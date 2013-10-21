Boats damaged in Hayling Island 'tornado'

Video

A freak storm that damaged homes on Hayling Island in Hampshire on Sunday also caused £100,000 worth of damage at a local yacht club.

Boats were thrown around and left badly damaged with masts snapped off when it swept through the yard at Mengham Rythe Yacht Club.

Experts said it was "typical of a tornado".

About 100 homes were damaged, along with caravans, beach huts and trees.

The CCTV from the club shows the storm sweeping through on Sunday, while Anthony Parke's footage shows the trail of destruction it left.