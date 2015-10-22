Bill Palmer, 95, phones the Alex Dyke show on BBC Radio Solent

Video

A 95-year-old man was invited on a BBC Radio Solent programme after making an emotional call to a phone-in about being lonely.

Bill Palmer, from Southampton, called the Alex Dyke show about his life since his wife Sheila, who he married last year, went into a nursing home.

The production team immediately ordered a taxi to take Mr Palmer into the studio, where phone-in listeners chatted to him and offered support and advice.