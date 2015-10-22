Video
Lonely listener Bill Palmer, 95, spends day at Alex Dyke show
A 95-year-old man has spent the day at a BBC radio studio after making an emotional call to the station about being lonely.
Bill Palmer, from Southampton, called the Alex Dyke show to speak about his life since his wife Sheila, who he married last year, went into a nursing home.
The production team ordered a taxi to take Mr Palmer to the studio, where phone-in listeners chatted to him and offered support and advice.
-
22 Oct 2015
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight