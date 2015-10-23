'Lonely Bill' says response to his radio call is 'amazing'

Video

Bill Palmer, 95, who was invited in to BBC Radio Solent after a phone-in about love in later life, said the response has been amazing.

Mr Palmer called Alex Dyke's mid-morning programme and told the presenter how lonely he was.

He married his wife last year, but after a fall she now lives in a nursing home, which he visits every day.

Since Mr Dyke arranged for a taxi to bring him to the studio his story has been shared around the world online.

Mr Palmer said: "It seems to have struck people's hearts."