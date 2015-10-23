Video
'Lonely Bill' says response to his radio call is 'amazing'
Bill Palmer, 95, who was invited in to BBC Radio Solent after a phone-in about love in later life, said the response has been amazing.
Mr Palmer called Alex Dyke's mid-morning programme and told the presenter how lonely he was.
He married his wife last year, but after a fall she now lives in a nursing home, which he visits every day.
Since Mr Dyke arranged for a taxi to bring him to the studio his story has been shared around the world online.
Mr Palmer said: "It seems to have struck people's hearts."
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight