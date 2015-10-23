Bill Palmer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Lonely Bill' says response to his radio call is 'amazing'

Bill Palmer, 95, who was invited in to BBC Radio Solent after a phone-in about love in later life, said the response has been amazing.

Mr Palmer called Alex Dyke's mid-morning programme and told the presenter how lonely he was.

He married his wife last year, but after a fall she now lives in a nursing home, which he visits every day.

Since Mr Dyke arranged for a taxi to bring him to the studio his story has been shared around the world online.

Mr Palmer said: "It seems to have struck people's hearts."