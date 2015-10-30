Parking fraudster filmed getting ticket outside court

Video

A man who illegally parked in a disabled space outside a court while he was inside admitting illegally parking in disabled spaces has been fined.

The BBC filmed osteopath Nigel Graham, 55, driving out of a disabled bay outside Southampton Magistrates Court with a parking ticket in June.

Graham, of Southbourne, had been in court to admit misuse of a "blue badge" and fraud by false representation.

He has now admitted misusing a blue badge again and been fined £400.