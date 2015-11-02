Alex Thomson rescue filmed by Spanish coastguard

Video

Spanish coastguards have released video of sailor Alex Thomson being rescued from the vessel Hugo Boss during a trans-Atlantic race.

Mr Thomson, from Gosport, was rescued from the vessel with co-skipper Guillermo Altadill during the double-handed Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre to Itajai in Brazil.

Both were uninjured after being picked up off the coast of Spain.

They returned to the vessel on Sunday ahead of it being towed back to La Coruna.