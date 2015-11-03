Korean warships visit Portsmouth naval base

Video

Hundreds of South Korean sailors have arrived in Portsmouth on board two warships to start a four-day visit to the UK.

It is part of a round-the-world training deployment for new officers.

Dozens of UK-based Korean residents, as well as Korean officials, welcomed the destroyer Kang Gam Chan and the logistics ship Dae Cheong as they arrived at the Hampshire port.

BBC South Today's Sean Killick reports.