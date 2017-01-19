Homeless man lived in concrete bunker
Warehouse worker was sleeping rough

A businessman who discovered one of his own workers was sleeping rough has set up a scheme to help homeless people get work and accommodation.

Adrian Smith, based in Newbury, is to meet his local MP about the scheme.

He found out his employee was homeless after "Joe" was taken ill at work.

“Joe”, who Mr Smith helped get accommodation, said that at the time he was sleeping rough he was doing “what you have to to survive”.

