Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warehouse worker was sleeping rough
A businessman who discovered one of his own workers was sleeping rough has set up a scheme to help homeless people get work and accommodation.
Adrian Smith, based in Newbury, is to meet his local MP about the scheme.
He found out his employee was homeless after "Joe" was taken ill at work.
“Joe”, who Mr Smith helped get accommodation, said that at the time he was sleeping rough he was doing “what you have to to survive”.
-
19 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window