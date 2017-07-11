Horse put down after falling on 'slippery' Isle of Wight road

Video

Isle of Wight horse owner Georgia Hedley-Ward has called for improvements to the island's roads after claiming her horse Archie died following a fall on a slippery surface.

Island Roads say it has tested the skid resistance at the location and found it to be above the required level.

The British Horse Society said it was aware of the issues that horse riders have been facing on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely also raised the issue in Parliament last week.