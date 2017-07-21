Flight path simulation shows crowded skies across south of England

Video

Hampshire-based air traffic controllers are warning that UK skies are running out of room amid a record number of flights.

The National Air Traffic Control Service (Nats) at Swanwick says Friday is likely to be the busiest day of the year, with air traffic controllers expecting to handle more than 8,800 flights - a record number.

We thought it was a good reason to dig out this video from 2015 illustrating flights coming in and out of airports in south-east England.