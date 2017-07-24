'Ex-BBC producer Fergus Beeley' issues road-rage death threat

Video

A shocking example of road rage has been captured on mobile phone showing a man threatening a family in a car, saying, "I do wish you were dead".

The driver, Louise Small, said the man involved was former BBC wildlife producer Fergus Beeley.

A heated exchange followed a two-car crash involving the family's Mazda on the M27 near Hedge End in Hampshire.

Footage of the argument was recorded in a Sainsbury's car park on Saturday.

BBC News has contacted Mr Beeley for a comment but he has yet to respond.