Eastleigh mum runs Legacy Festival in tribute to son

A mother mourning the death of her son following a five-year battle with a brain tumour has set up a festival in his honour.

Lyndsey Rowe is making sure her son Lloyd Green, who died age 34, is remembered with the Legacy Festival in Eastleigh.

Mrs Rowe set up the event as a tribute to her son who died days before qualifying as a counsellor.

Now the money raised through the festival will go towards Lloyds Legacy, a fund set up by charity Brains Trust, to fund counselling for brain cancer patients.