'Extinct' water voles return to Hampshire
They were once extinct in the Meon Valley but work has quietly been going on to bring back water voles to the chalk streams of Hampshire.
Over the past five years, 2,500 of the semi-aquatic rodents have been reintroduced into the wild as part of the biggest releases ever attempted in the country.
The final phase of the work is currently taking place as the final water voles are released into the wild.
14 Aug 2017
