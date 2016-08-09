Winchester brewer sees craft beer industry take off

Video

The pub industry may have been under pressure in recent years due to increases in business rates and people drinking less, but the craft beer sector is booming.

The number of UK breweries rose by 8% last year and there are now more than 1,700 across the country.

Out of those, 850 are registered independent craft breweries, nearly 400 of which are in the south east and south west of England.

Iain McIntosh, from Red Cat Brewing in Winchester, said he has seen the number of local microbreweries expand from about 10 to 30 in recent times.