HMS Warrior to undergo £2.6m renovation
Princess marks HMS Warrior anniversary in Portsmouth

Powered by steam and sail, HMS Warrior was one of the world's fastest and most powerful warships when she was launched in 1860.

The pride of Queen Victoria's fleet is currently being renovated in a £2.6m project in Portsmouth, where the ship has been based since 1987.

To mark the anniversary, Princess Alexandra paid a visit to the city's Historic Dockyard to see how the work is progressing.

