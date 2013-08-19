Video
Stunning pictures of Black Sea shipwrecks
Almost 60 shipwrecks in the Black Sea have been discovered and recorded in a major archaeological project led by University of Southampton academics.
Most of the vessels found by robotic scanning techniques during the three-year-expedition were between 1,100 and 1,300 years old.
Artefacts from the shipwrecks dating back to the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods were also brought to the surface for the first time in centuries.
19 Sep 2017
