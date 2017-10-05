Video
Meningitis student: 'It's one of the quickest killers'
In her second year at university, Jemma Pressman from Eastleigh, Hampshire, contracted meningitis.
She lost the ability to walk and talk before her condition was diagnosed.
Four years on, Jemma, who uses a motorised wheelchair, is slowly regaining her independence.
She has become an ambassador for the charity Meningitis Now and works to encourage young people to have the meningitis ACWY vaccine.
