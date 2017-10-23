Video

A scheme to help people with autism who also have mental health problems is set to be expanded in Hampshire.

About 40 people use the "Brain in Hand" app, which sets reminders and includes specific advice for crisis situations.

Users can get help on the phone when they need it, using a traffic light system.

Tina Betts from Gosport was suicidal and had not left her home for months but now she has started college and joined a choir.