Brain surgery toddler on road to recovery

Video

A toddler who had brain surgery in the United States is undergoing an intensive recovery programme after the operation damaged his ability to control his appetite.

Three-year-old Freddie Hunt from Yateley in Hampshire had part of a tumour removed after the community raised money for the surgery.

A side effect of the treatment was that part of the brain that controls his appetite was damaged, leading to rapid weight gain.

He is now making steady progress at a specialist treatment centre in Surrey.