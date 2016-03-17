Video

Coastguards are monitoring a Russian cargo ship which is "listing considerably" in the Solent.

The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, at about 05:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The 13 crew remain on board the vessel, which is currently stable, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

She said the vessel would sail under its own power to Southampton in deteriorating weather.

The cargo ship will be escorted by a pilot vessel, two tugs and an RNLI lifeboat.

A spokesman for Bembridge all-weather lifeboat said there was "no immediate danger".

Earlier a radio broadcast directed at the ship's crew said: "Your vessel is significantly listing and may need help."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship was en route from Riga, Latvia, to Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland.