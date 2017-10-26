Cowes Floating Bridge struggles to dock

Video

Footage of the Isle of Wight's new £3.2m chain ferry across the River Medina at Cowes shows how sometimes it can struggle to dock.

A BBC News crew filmed the ferry - which re-entered service in December - as it made several efforts to reach the slipway after leaving East Cowes.

The ferry has been beset with problems since entering service in May 2017, with cars scraping their bumpers as they disembarked, to the vessel running aground.

The authority has said it is determined to resolve all of the issues.