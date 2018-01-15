The children learning how to handle debt

Video

Schoolchildren in Hampshire have been learning about how to manage debt.

Swaythling Primary School has set up a savers club, an initiative with the Solent Credit Union, to encourage children to learn the value of money.

The five to nine-year-olds have been attending the club for 18 months and teachers are hoping to make it part of the curriculum.

