'I remember him looming over me'

Sex abuse survivor tells story in bid to encourage others
Tim Verity was sexually abused between the ages of six and eight.
The now 33-year-old, from Hampshire, has waived his right to anonymity to tell his story in a bid to encourage other men and boys to speak out.
23 Jan 2018
