'I did drugs to play games all night'

Video

A video game addict has revealed how he lost his partner, children and job due to the time he would spend playing.

Ian, not his real name, was an addict for 26 years and would take drugs to help him stay awake at night so he could play online for longer.

The gamer, from Hampshire, sought help and has managed to rebuild relationships with two of his three children.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization announced that gaming addiction is to be listed as a mental health condition for the first time.

The UK Addiction Treatment Centres offers help and advice on gaming addiction.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore