'Plastic pig' trains to make comeback
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Plastic pig' trains undergo revamp in Eastleigh

Trains nicknamed "plastic pigs" in the 1980s are set to come back into service later this year after being refurbished in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

The revamped trains will run on the Portsmouth-London Waterloo route.

Go to next video: Guard honoured with train namesake