A Hampshire town is believed to be the first in the world to be named "Makaton friendly".

Makaton was developed as a simpler form of sign language to help people who struggle to communicate because of disability or an illness.

Staff at 30 organisations in Romsey have learnt the language leading to the town being awarded "Makaton Friendly" status by The Makaton Charity.

The charity said it believes Romsey is the first place in the world to be given the honour.