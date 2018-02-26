'I steal every time I get my period'
Period poverty: Helping homeless and vulnerable women

A project has been set up to help homeless and vulnerable women in Southampton who can't afford to buy sanitary products.

Kirsty Bates founded The Homeless Period Southampton after hearing about the extent of period poverty in her home town.

She delivers collection boxes of sanitary products to centres supporting vulnerable women like Alice, who says she has to steal every time she has her period because she can't afford to buy them.

Video Journalist: Emily Ford

