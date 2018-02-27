If we all looked the same it would be weird

Video

A teenager from Fareham is trying to raise awareness about her rare eye condition.

Holly was born with Blepharophimosis Ptosis Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome (BPES) which means she had no muscles in her eyelids.

After two operations Holly had muscle taken from her leg and put into her forehead to improve her eyesight.

She wants to encourage others to be confident in their differences.

Video Journalist: Megan Ford