Video

The mother of a man who was killed by his pet python has donated it to the National Reptile Welfare Centre.

Daniel Brandon, 31, died from asphyxiation at his home near Basingstoke, Hampshire, last year.

His mother Barbara Brandon has been looking after the African rock python named Tiny since her son's death.

But she's now decided to give it up to be looked after at the new centre based in Hadlow, Kent.

You can see more on Inside Out on BBC One in the South and South East at 7:30pm on Monday, 5 March.