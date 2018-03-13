'I think more girls should do karate'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hampshire 11-year-old wins international karate gold

An 11-year-old girl is encouraging more girls to take up karate after winning international gold.

Carla Rudkin-Guillen, who trains in New Milton, Hampshire, won the under-12s kata section of the Berlin International Championships.

  • 13 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Meet Britain's world champion karate kid