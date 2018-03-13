'I think more girls should do karate'

Media player
Hampshire 11-year-old wins international karate gold
An 11-year-old girl is encouraging more girls to take up karate after winning international gold.
Carla Rudkin-Guillen, who trains in New Milton, Hampshire, won the under-12s kata section of the Berlin International Championships.
13 Mar 2018
