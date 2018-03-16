What's Britain's best district like?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hart: What's living in Britain's 'best' district like?
Hart district in Hampshire has been named best place to live in the UK five out of the past six years.
So we asked people in the town of Fleet what living there was like.
Video journalist: Atif Rashid
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-43432705/hart-what-s-living-in-britain-s-best-district-likeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window