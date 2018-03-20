Thatched hotel wrecked by blaze
Thatched hotel wrecked by blaze

More than 120 firefighters have dealt with a major fire at a thatched pub and hotel.

The fire broke out The Potters Heron, in Ampfield near Romsey shortly after 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the no-one was hurt in the blaze.

