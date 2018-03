Video

A sailor who went overboard during a round-the-world race in the Southern Ocean is presumed to have been lost at sea, competition organisers have said.

John Fisher, 47, from Southampton fell from Team Sun Hung Kai's Scallywag yacht 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn at 13.42 GMT on Monday.

President of the Volvo Ocean Race, Richard Brisius, said Mr Fisher was now thought to have perished in the "extreme" sea conditions.