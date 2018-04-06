Mum's motorbike campaign in memory of son
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mum launches motorbike awareness campaign in son's memory

Mum Ria Brisland is campaigning for a motorbike awareness course to be included in the driving theory test.

Three years ago her 19-year-old son Nick was killed in a collision in Southampton.

Now she is hoping to send a petition with almost 100,000 signatures to the transport minister.

  • 06 Apr 2018