Drone bird keeps airport safe

Drone bird of prey trialled at Southampton Airport
Bird-like drones are being flown at Southampton Airport.
The robotic bird of prey looks and moves like the real thing, but is remotely controlled from the ground by a drone pilot.
It is being used to scare birds away from plane engines during take off and landing.
The innovative creation aims to keep runways safer and reduce flight delays.
09 Apr 2018
