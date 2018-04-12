Media player
Waterlooville enforces fines on pigeon feeders
People caught feeding pigeons will face fines of up to £80.
Havant Borough Council have introduced the ban in Waterlooville, in the hope of getting rid of the birds that have been causing problems for residents and businesses.
The council want to make the town centre less attractive to pigeons by cutting off their food source.
12 Apr 2018
