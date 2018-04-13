Titanic show abandoned mid-voyage

Video
Titanic the Musical abandoned mid-voyage in Southampton
Theatre-goers were left disappointed after a performance of Titanic the Musical was abandoned when debris fell on to the stage during its opening night in Southampton.
The show was stopped when plaster from a backstage wall falling shortly after the scene in which the ship hits the iceberg.
After a short delay, an announcement was made on stage that the show was being stopped - although the audience still applauded the cast.
13 Apr 2018