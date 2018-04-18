Media player
Take a look at new QE2 cruise ship hotel
The former Cunard cruise ship Queen Elizabeth 2 has been converted into a luxury floating hotel in Dubai.
Guests checking into the five-star hotel at Mina Rashid are promised "a unique experience" with all the luxury the transatlantic liner was associated with.
The former flagship has been in the UAE since leaving its home port of Southampton for the last time in 2008.
18 Apr 2018
