Fire engine ride for children with cancer
Video

Children with cancer have fire engine ride to Paultons Park

Hundreds of children undergoing cancer treatment have had a special day out.

Patients from the Piam Brown Ward at Southampton General Hospital were taken to Paultons Park theme park in a fleet of fire engines.

  • 01 May 2018
