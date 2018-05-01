Fire engine ride for children with cancer

Media player
Children with cancer have fire engine ride to Paultons Park
Hundreds of children undergoing cancer treatment have had a special day out.
Patients from the Piam Brown Ward at Southampton General Hospital were taken to Paultons Park theme park in a fleet of fire engines.
01 May 2018
