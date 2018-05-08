Media player
Pupils at Portsmouth school go meat-free on Mondays
School pupils have joined a national campaign to go one day a week without eating meat.
The students a Portsmouth Grammar School asked teachers if they could trial the idea of "meat-free Monday".
It is part of a campaign launched by Sir Paul McCartney and his family to encourage people to have one day every week without eating meat.
Video Journalist: Abby Newbery
08 May 2018
