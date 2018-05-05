Video

A father-daughter duo has created a framework to help families experiencing eating disorders.

Dr Lizzie McNaught, from Southampton, almost died when she was a teenager, as a result of anorexia.

Her father, Nick Pollard, struggled to understand the effects the condition had and what he could do to help.

Together they devised the 'Framework for Family Support' which identifies three crucial stages where support or intervention from family members can be key in helping to prevent the disorder taking hold.