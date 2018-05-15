Music charity 'saved my life'
Video

Rock Barn music charity 'saved my life'

MuzoAkademy - sometimes called The Rock Barn - helps people across Oxfordshire learn instruments.

It teaches a range of people, from an elderly man with dementia to teenagers.

As the school faces possible demolition, three of its students explain why it's a life-saver.

